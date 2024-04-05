In a rain-reduced match at the Wanderers on Friday, the Lions were given 99 problems by the Dolphins, but because of Rickelton the pitch was not one of them.
Rickelton underlines his class — again — as Lions storm to victory over Dolphins
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
In case anyone needed reminding: Ryan Rickelton is still quite good and on this form is deserving of a national call-up.
Of course, that has been the case for a few years, but since Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter have taken over as national coaches, Rickelton’s appearances have been limited. A prevailing theory seems to be that Rickelton isn’t the first choice keeper/batter for the national side, but why he simply can’t play as a batter has never been properly explained.
Never mind, Rickelton has continued batting in a manner that in most other places would make him hard to ignore. A first class average of 50, leading run-scorer in the SA20, and on Friday night a second consecutive half-century as the DP World Lions eased to a third win in a row in the CSA T20 Challenge.
Ryan Rickelton ready to put fixed foot forward
Given how much fun he was having, his unhappiness at being given out lbw by umpire Arno Jacobs was understandable with the left hander gesticulating that the ball had nudged his bat before he was struck on the pad. Sadly for Parsons his evening took a painful turn later in the field when he injured his left leg while charging after the ball and had to be removed from the field on the back of a medical buggy.
Though the Dolphins scoring rate hovered around 10 an over, the rest of the batters lacked the aggressive control Parsons had displayed. Grant Roelofson survived a few chances before reaching double figures with the Lions' fielding again not as sharp as it should be.
Codi Yusuf again impressed for the home team picking up 3/15, with two of those wickets coming in the last over, when he also successfully kept the dangerous JJ Smuts off strike.
