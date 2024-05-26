Cricket

Kolkata win third IPL title after bowlers rout Hyderabad

26 May 2024 - 19:21 By Amlan Chakraborty
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer celebrate their team's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 Indian Premier League final match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India on Sunday night.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Kolkata Knight Riders won their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai on Sunday.

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins was left to rue his decision to bat first as his side got skittled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs.

Andre Russell was the pick of the Kolkata bowlers, claiming 3-19 in the one-sided contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

His team returned to chase down the target in 10.3 overs with Venkatesh Iyer leading their charge with an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls.

Kolkata topped the group stage of the IPL and had beaten Hyderabad in the first playoff on Tuesday. 

Reuters

