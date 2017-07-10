Southern Kings coach Deon Davids says his team has done more than enough to leave a legacy far beyond their on-field successes.

By beating the Bulls 31-30‚ that win their first and most probably their last against the Bulls and at Loftus Versfeld‚ the Kings snared their sixth win of the season.

The Bulls‚ whose season has lurched from one disaster to another‚ had to endure their 10th loss of the season.

This wasn't as embarrassing as the loss to the Sunwolves‚ considering the Kings have felled some credible opponents this season.

But a team of the Bulls' class and calibre should not be losing to the Kings.

However‚ Davids's side is reading from another hymnbook this season despite the fact the Super Rugby guillotine that hung over them was delivered on Friday.

“This could be the last ever Southern Kings side to play in Super Rugby and if people look back at this team‚ they will look back at the individuals in terms of the skill‚ passion‚ pride and the heart they exhibited‚" Davids said.