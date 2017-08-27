Scarra Ntubeni suffers another serious injury as Sharks win

Western Province hooker Scarra Ntubeni’s season is in all likelihood over after he tore a hamstring during his side’s 21-20 loss to the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.

Ntubeni suffered the injury early in the second half of the Currie Cup defeat‚ which will again leave him facing months of rehabilitation.

The abrasive hooker had only recently returned to the field after rupturing an Achilles tendon last year and this latest setback has again cast doubt on his future.

“Scarra did his hamstring badly and I doubt he will play in this Currie Cup campaign again‚” coach John Dobson confirmed after the match.

“It’s not so much the Currie Cup that concerns me‚ I feel for poor Scarra. He’s fought hard to get back on the field and he’s such a good presence in the team because he’s really physical. In my opinion he’s still one of the top hookers in South Africa‚ so this is desperate for him. He was in tears in the changeroom.”

The defeat pushed the Sharks briefly to the top of the standings until the Free State Cheetahs beat the Golden Lions 30-24 to reclaim top spot.