Etzebeth now stands alone as the captain who presided over the Boks' record defeat to the All Blacks

Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth occupies a special place in history.

He now stands alone as the captain who presided over the Springboks' record 57-0 defeat at the hands of the All Blacks.

As part of the Stormers Super Rugby unit that was repeatedly manhandled by the Crusaders (57-24)‚ Highlanders (57-14) and the Highlanders (41-22)‚ Etzebeth could and should have had an idea that a hiding of this nature was lurking ominously around the corner at the highest level.

With the All Blacks going into the game on the back of considerable pressure despite a run of three wins and a draw‚ they needed to re-affirm their position as the best side in the world and the Boks just happened to be ripe for the picking.

The Boks were cock-a-hoop on the back of five wins and a draw in 2017.

They hit the ground with a seismic effect that was felt halfway across the world.

Corne Krige (twice)‚ John Smit and Adriaan Strauss can now rest easy as the mantle has been wrested from them by Etzebeth.

Such was New Zealand's domination‚ Etzebeth could only watch in horror as Malcolm Marx's throwing went to pieces in the face of a calculating performance by All Black captain Kieran Read‚ Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick.