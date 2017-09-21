Scrumhalf Hougaard axed by Boks

Scrumhalf Francois Hougaard was the sole casualty of Saturday's 57-0 Albany annihilation by New Zealand, and Raymond Rhule has retained his place.

Hougaard was dropped from the 30-man Springbok squad to participate in the two Rugby Championship Tests against Australia in Bloemfontein on September 30 and New Zealand in Cape Town on October 7.

The Sharks duo of S'busiso Nkosi and Louis Schreuder earned call-ups and Bath loose forward Francois Louw replaces the injured Jaco Kriel.

Changes were expected after the record defeat at the North Harbour Stadium.

Springbok squad:

Forwards:

Uzair Cassiem (Cheetahs), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Ruan Dreyer (Lions), Dan du Preez (Sharks), Jean-Luc du Preez (Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), Eben Etzebeth captain (Stormers), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Francois Louw (Bath, England), Wilco Louw (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Franco Mostert (Lions/Ricoh Black Rams, Japan), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Chiliboy Ralepelle (Sharks)

Backs:

Andries Coetzee (Lions), Ross Cronje (Lions), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Elton Jantjies (Lions/NTT Shining Arcs, Japan), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Dillyn Leyds (Stormers), Rudy Paige (Bulls), Handrè Pollard (Bulls), Raymond Rhule (Cheetahs), Louis Schreuder (Sharks), Jan Serfontein (Bulls), Courtnall Skosan (Lions), S'busiso Nkosi (Sharks)