Handre Pollard is short of a gallop.

Only then can he be expected to return to the irresistible form he showed upon his entry into Test rugby in 2014.

That’s the view of Blue Bulls coach John Mitchell who belatedly included Pollard as a substitute in his Currie Cup team that lost 18-5 in atrocious conditions against the Sharks.

“It would be a bit unfair to judge after giving him 30 minutes of rugby.

"He’s had probably four training sessions with us.

"He’s looking lean‚ he’s a bit rusty.

"He needs more time‚” was Mitchell’s brief assessment of the player who has been dogged by injury over the last two seasons.

Despite limited game time Pollard‚ however‚ is in Allister Coetzee’s Bok squad for the Rugby Championship.

He came off the bench in the Springboks’ 57-0 defeat to the All Blacks in Albany and underwhelmed.

In difficult conditions in Durban he failed to spark his team in the last half hour but the Sharks’ Curwin Bosch rather warmed to the wet.

He pulled the strings from behind a largely in control pack of forwards.

His penalty‚ a dropped goal and a conversion in challenging conditions contributed richly to the slaying of the Bulls.

Mitchell had measured praise for Sharks’ pivot.

“His kicking skill set is very good. He can run on front foot ball.

“Defence is probably an area where he will have to grow significantly to play Test rugby.

"You can hide him as well‚ but as he matures into his body that could be helpful for him as well.

“I still think he’s a little bit young and a little bit light for Test rugby.

I think we should nurture him and get him better before putting him to the slaughter.”

Mitchell’s team who are in the throes of developing a high tempo‚ ball in hand game‚ were hamstrung by the wet‚ and at times‚ downright miserable conditions.

“The conditions meant the gain line and delivery was going to be important. Also‚ the transfer of pressure behind the opposition. They did that better than us‚” explained Mitchell.

“In these conditions you learn about character.

"You learn about who pitched and who didn’t. You look at the character and the behaviour of the players.

"Clearly the conditions were quite unique to some of them. But that’s rugby.

"You have to adapt and get over that. Your skill set is obviously narrowed down as well.”

The times when his team got a bit of momentum‚ they wasted opportunities.

“It was a little frustrating.

"Our line-out didn’t deliver in the front end of the field and the Sharks line-out did.

"They were able to build some pressure from that.

"I thought our energy was poor in the first half. It was good in the second.”

One player he singled out was replacement flank Marco van Staden‚ who reveled on the wet deck.

“There was a really enjoyable performance by young Marco who hasn’t played a lot of Currie Cup.

"I thought he was outstanding.

"The conditions suited his skill set as well.”

The win cemented the Sharks’ position at the top of the log.

They will host a semi-final.

“The Sharks deserve to be where they are‚” said Mitchell.

“Even further back I thought they had the ability to win this Currie Cup.

"They got enough experience sprinkled in the right areas.

"They got some youth and enthusiasm in their backs.

"Their forward pack is probably the most experienced in the competition.

"They are well led by Ruan (Botha)‚ who is leading by example.

"He’s even a gain line runner now which demonstrates the confidence that he has.” - TimesLIVE