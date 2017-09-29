Jack Dempsey delivers fighting talk ahead of first crack in the Wallabies starting line-up

Given his name‚ it was only appropriate for Jack Dempsey to deliver some fighting talk ahead his first crack in the Wallabies starting line-up against the Springboks in Bloemfontein tomorrow.

And he has set his sights rather high in the Rugby Championship clash that is likely to determine who will finish runner up to New Zealand.

“(Eben) Etzebeth is their captain and leader of their forward pack‚ their line-out caller.

"He’s pretty much the leader on and off the field.

"He’s a guy I’m going to look out to try and make a mark on‚” said Dempsey.

Etzebeth and Co are likely to welcome a fully physically engaging Wallaby forward approach.

After all‚ it is at close quarters where the Boks are more likely to constrict opponents who usually excel in the wide open spaces.

Not that the Wallabies are unaware of the Boks’ pot