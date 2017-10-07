Heartbreak for brave Boks at Newlands

Heartbreak. Absolute heartbreak.

Never has a side deserved to win a Test more than the Springboks did at Newlands on Saturday yet somehow they came out on the wrong end of the result because they were up against the most ruthless team in the history of the sport.

The Springboks showed the response South Africans wanted to see after being mauled by the All Blacks in Albany three weeks ago, but it wasn’t enough as they went down 25-24 in a match that will sit alongside the greatest in the 95 played between these nations.

Two critical mistakes – a charged down kick and an intercept – led to tries for All Black centre Ryan Crotty and wing Rieko Ioane – that proved the difference.

Both sides scored three tries but a penalty against the Boks after Damian de Allende earned a red card for a late hit with an elbow on All Black flyhalf Lima Sopoaga gave the visitors an eight-point cushion with three minutes to play.