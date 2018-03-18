The sight of the Lions sitting on top of the Super Rugby points table is hard to digest.

The only reason they occupy such a lofty position can be attributed to the fact that they have played two games more than the unbeaten Highlanders.

Others too may leapfrog them in the coming weeks.

The Lions’ last two performances have given them much cause to lament and they will require urgent interventions if they are going to remain among the leading teams in this season’s competition.

Their 40-38 win over the Sunwolves was hard earned and while they did well in the primary phases‚ they have developed the alarming propensity to give possession away.

Simply put‚ their ball retention is poor.

In defence too some revision is going to be required.