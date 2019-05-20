Rugby

WATCH | Trevor Noah's message to Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira will give you the feels

20 May 2019 - 08:22 By Jessica Levitt
Trevor Noah surprised Beast with a special message.
Trevor Noah surprised Beast with a special message.
Image: SuperSport via YouTube

Rugby player Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira got all flushed after being surprised by a message from Trevor Noah during an interview on SuperSport.

Beast was chatting to In Touch host Lalla Hirayama when she said she heard that he loved comedy.

Hirayama says that the team reached out to Mzansi's funniest export for a special message for the rugby star.

"To say you are a beast is an understatement. I don't even know what you call a beast with stamina my friend," says Noah.

While Noah delivers his message, footage shows Beast glimmering with happiness.

See for yourself: 

