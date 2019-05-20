WATCH | Trevor Noah's message to Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira will give you the feels
20 May 2019 - 08:22
Rugby player Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira got all flushed after being surprised by a message from Trevor Noah during an interview on SuperSport.
Beast was chatting to In Touch host Lalla Hirayama when she said she heard that he loved comedy.
Hirayama says that the team reached out to Mzansi's funniest export for a special message for the rugby star.
"To say you are a beast is an understatement. I don't even know what you call a beast with stamina my friend," says Noah.
While Noah delivers his message, footage shows Beast glimmering with happiness.
See for yourself:
We surprised @Beast_TM on #InTouch with a special message from @TrevorNoah— SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 18, 2019
Check out the full episode with @Lalla_Hirayama here: https://t.co/bffVGFMCGv pic.twitter.com/kt84MxVLws