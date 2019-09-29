“It’s scary”‚ Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said succinctly at the prospect of his team playing Japan in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

Erasmus had initially raised the spectre of having to play the fired up host nation in the knockout phase following his team’s victory over Japan in a warm-up match in Kumagaya on September 6.

It has now become a very real prospect after Japan toppled Ireland‚ the team who had topped rugby’s world rankings last week‚ 19-12 at the Shizuoka Stadium.

“If they manage to beat Scotland‚ they can be on top of the pool‚ and if we manage to beat Italy‚ then that’s a realistic option.

"And also a scary option‚” Erasmus noted.

“You can really be proud of your team (Japan).

"We beat them 41-7‚ and I said it wasn’t a true reflection of the game because if we manage to get through to the quarterfinals‚ I'm pretty sure we might play Japan in the quarterfinals.”

Japan are likely to be a handful to their opponents at this RWC.

The stifling humidity‚ which makes for greasy conditions‚ plays into their favour.