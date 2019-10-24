It was with one eye on the final that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus made the hard decision to omit wing Cheslin Kolbe from his team to play Wales in the semifinals of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

The ankle injury that Kolbe first picked up against Italy has not recovered sufficiently and the coach has opted to take the safe option by including S’bu Nkosi on the right wing in the team he announced on Thursday.

“We figured a 70 percent fit Cheslin Kolbe isn’t better than a 100 percent S’bu Nkosi‚” explained Erasmus.

The bigger picture‚ however‚ didn’t escape the coach and it is rugby’s ultimate prize that partly influenced his decision.

Kolbe is a player endowed with X-factor and it is a commodity that will be a ‘nice to have’ in a World Cup final.

“Everybody knows the quality of player Cheslin is. His ankle‚ however‚ hasn’t fully recovered.

Hopefully we can get him fully fit for the final‚” said Erasmus.