Rugby

All the best snaps & videos from fans at the Springbok World Cup trophy tour

08 November 2019 - 07:19 By Cebelihle Bhengu

It was screams and tears of joy in Gauteng on Thursday, as the  Springboks kicked off their World Cup trophy tour around the city.

The Springboks made history again on Saturday when they defeated England 32-12 at the Yokohama international stadium in Japan to win the Rugby World Cup for the third time.

Hear from the players: 

The tour started off at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, with President Ramaphosa, the team's captain, Siya Kolisi, and Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, who announced his retirement from international rugby, giving speeches through the course of the tour.

Gautengers hate nothing more than traffic, but Thursday afternoon's traffic congestion received a rather warm welcome from the Bok supporters.

Those who attended the trophy tour posted snaps and videos of their experience on social media.

Here are just some of the pictures and videos from the day:

View this post on Instagram

What a Moment.......

A post shared by Skhumba (@skhumba_official) on

MORE

IN PICTURES | Springboks' World Cup trophy tour

The Springboks, who started their Champions’ National Trophy Tour at the Union Buildings on Thursday morning, were met with cheers from an excited ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Social media celebrates Springboks return after Rugby World Cup victory

The return to SA of the Springboks on Tuesday saw social media burst with excitement
Sport
2 days ago

WATCH | Johannesburg welcomes the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks

The streets of Braamfontein were packed to the rafters as the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks drove through the inner Johannesburg central ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'No. This is your moment' - Why coach Rassie wouldn't lift the World Cup trophy ... Rugby
  2. LOL! Woman responding to 'Mapimpi’s DM' after 4 years has the internet shaking Rugby
  3. Bok coach Erasmus reveals why he agonised over Kolisi on the eve of the Rugby ... Rugby
  4. WATCH | Bok star Makazole Mapimpi drops the 'F-bomb' on live TV Rugby
  5. Benni McCarthy unlikely to be heading to Orlando Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Streetwise 2 and a proposal: A couple seen getting engaged in a KFC
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X