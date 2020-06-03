New Zealand Rugby hopeful of 2020 Tests against northern hemisphere teams

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is "optimistic" about hosting northern hemisphere teams in an international schedule later in 2020 as the country edges closer to lifting social distancing restrictions.

New Zealand will decide on Monday whether it is ready to lower its Covid-19 alert system a notch to level 1, which would end curbs on mass gatherings and allow fans at sporting events.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson told Radio New Zealand on Wednesday the governing body was looking at a "not insignificant" schedule of international rugby in the last quarter of 2020.

"We’re talking to all different parties around what that might look like. Some are the northern hemisphere, some in terms of our Sanzaar partners," he said.

"The underlying sense is one of optimism."