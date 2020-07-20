Rugby

Tributes pour in for much loved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja

20 July 2020 - 15:20 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kaunda Ntunja was the first black African SA Schools captain‚ a Currie Cup winner and a groundbreaking SuperSport commentator.
Kaunda Ntunja was the first black African SA Schools captain‚ a Currie Cup winner and a groundbreaking SuperSport commentator.
Image: Tando Ntunja/Twitter

Tributes continued to pour in for much loved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja as the sport reacted to the news of his shock death on Monday.

The former SuperSport rugby commentator's family confirmed that he died at the age of 38.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our most-beloved rugby sons‚ Kaunda Ntunja‚ who passed away at the age of 38 this morning‚” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“He was a true rugby pioneer‚ the first black African SA Schools captain‚ a Currie Cup winner and a groundbreaking SuperSport commentator.

"Kaunda left an indelible mark on the local rugby landscape and we will miss seeing his broad smile and hearing his voice at our rugby matches in future.

"This is a tragic loss‚ he left us too soon.

"Our thoughts are with the Ntunja family and all of his friends and colleagues for this terrible loss – the South African rugby community is much poorer without Kaunda Ntunja."

When Siya Kolisi ran out as captain of the Springboks, for the first time, against England in 2018, history was made in the South African sporting world. Kaunda Ntunja's introduction will be always be remembered for the passion and emotion that it made South Africans around the world feel.

The Lions Rugby Company expressed shock and sadness at his loss.

“The beloved commentator gave rugby a voice in his own Xhosa mother tongue and the rugby community will be much poorer.

"His voice will be dearly missed. What a sad day to lose such a big rugby figure‚” said Lions Rugby chief executive Rudolf Straeuli.

Ntunja’s friend Thando Manana also paid tribute to him.

“He was a friend in and outside rugby.

"We debated famously on Room Dividers and we respected each other as people who knew the game.

"His family has lost Iqhawe‚ Indoda enobunganga. Rest Easy Zizi‚” said Manana.

“SuperSport sadly mourns the passing away of leading rugby commentator and presenter Kaunda Ntunja.

"Our deepest condolences to his family and friends‚ Lala Ngoxolo‚ Zizi‚” said SuperSport in a statement.

Former Springboks captain John Smit said: “What a loss‚ Rest In Peace Kaunda Ntunja‚ great guy and always put a smile on my face whether meeting him in studio or watching him on SuperSport.”

The Sharks also paid tribute to Kaunda.

“The Sharks are saddened to hear about the passing of Kaunda Ntunja.

"Thank you for the great memories you gave us on commentary. Our sincere condolences are extended to your family during this difficult time.”

MORE:

Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies

The family of much loved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja has confirmed that he has died at the age of 38.
Sport
4 hours ago

Melbourne Rebels will survive the Super Rugby shake-out, says CEO

Melbourne Rebels Chief Executive Baden Stephenson is "extremely confident" they will feature in whatever competition emerges from the remains of ...
Sport
5 hours ago

SA Rugby return to non-contact training

Having returned only 11 asymptomatic positive cases from 383 tests SA Rugby feels the environment they have created is safe enough to give the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I will speak, even if it costs me my place': Siya Kolisi adds his voice to ... Rugby
  2. Beloved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja dies Rugby
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns getting 'lots of injuries' in training‚ says Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  4. Black Lives Matter takes centre stage as cricket returns in Solidarity Cup Cricket
  5. Why Sundowns or Pirates might go to the 2020-21 Champions League‚ even if ... Soccer

Latest Videos

The 50-seater plane that found its home next to N1 highway
All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
X