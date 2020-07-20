Tributes pour in for much loved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja

Tributes continued to pour in for much loved South African rugby commentator Kaunda Ntunja as the sport reacted to the news of his shock death on Monday.

The former SuperSport rugby commentator's family confirmed that he died at the age of 38.

“We are deeply saddened at the loss of one of our most-beloved rugby sons‚ Kaunda Ntunja‚ who passed away at the age of 38 this morning‚” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“He was a true rugby pioneer‚ the first black African SA Schools captain‚ a Currie Cup winner and a groundbreaking SuperSport commentator.

"Kaunda left an indelible mark on the local rugby landscape and we will miss seeing his broad smile and hearing his voice at our rugby matches in future.

"This is a tragic loss‚ he left us too soon.

"Our thoughts are with the Ntunja family and all of his friends and colleagues for this terrible loss – the South African rugby community is much poorer without Kaunda Ntunja."