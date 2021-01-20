Western Province's Newlands farewell draws closer: 'It is closing off an amazing chapter'

By the time the match kicks off at 4.30pm on Saturday‚ Western Province will know whether they can still attain the long held objective of hosting the final. That will only happen if the Lions pull off an upset win in their semifinal at Loftus and deny the Bulls hosting rights for the final.

You get the sense Western Province have resigned themselves that the Blue Bulls will lie in wait in the final.

“It will be a huge honour for the players if it is our last match at Newlands‚” said Snyman.

“(We want to) make sure we leave it a happy place. Make sure that it is memorable for everyone watching. It is closing off an amazing chapter.

“For the players running on it will be an honour because they are doing it not just for the union but the players who have played here before. We are not looking past this game‚” said Snyman.

Star scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies is entirely focused on the opposition and what needs to be done to vanquish the Sharks.

“Our motivation this week is purely on beating the Sharks and ticking that box‚ regardless what happens between the Lions and the Bulls.

“If the Lions beat the Bulls and we lose to the Sharks we are done anyway. We can only start worrying about that after our 80 minutes are done and we are on top on the scoreboard‚” said Jantjies.