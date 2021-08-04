The sentiment in Japan at the time was that he was desperately unlucky not be part of the match day 23 heading into the knockout stages of the tournament.

Reinach wore the No 9 jersey in just six of his 15 Tests and if that percentage hints of a player that may end up with splinters‚ Jantjies has wholly been typecast in the role of benchman irrespective of whether De Klerk is starting. Though Jantjies was in the starting team on debut against Australia in Johannesburg two years ago‚ his only other start in his 13 Tests came against Namibia in Aichi at the RWC.

“Given that our set-up and the way we play Cobus and Faf are very similar‚ while Herschel is more out of the box‚” coach Jacques Nienaber said while explaining Reinach leapfrogging Jantjies into the starting team.

“For us it is a like-for-like change. Herschel can then bring intensity.”

What he left unsaid was that Reinach's most recent form for the Boks has outshone that of Jantjies‚ possibly even De Klerk.

One position up‚ the same question is being posed. Why has Steyn cracked the nod ahead of Elton Jantjies? From the moment Steyn was named in the Bok squad there was the very real possibility of his deployment in the deciding Test. Why else have him?

Steyn was after all the man who drove a stake through Lions hearts with his last-gasp series-clinching kick in 2009. He is apparently built for moments like that‚ though that logic was momentarily abandoned in the aftermath of the Boks' RWC exit in Wellington two years later.

“It was a toss-up between Morne and Elton‚” said Nienaber, adding that both players had performed well against the Lions on this tour and that they are trying to spread the players' workload.

“One of the big things that went in Morne’s favour is that he has been in big games like this‚” Nienaber added. “He understands the pressure. If you take the World Cup final and if you take this game‚ the pressure is going to be similar. It’s do or die.