Currie Cup will start next month

The Carling Currie Cup has been confirmed to start next month with a seven-team Premier Division.

The decision comes after an online meeting of the General Council of the SA Rugby Union rejected a proposal from Eastern Province to be incorporated into the top-flight immediately.

The council approved a motion that the top SA team in the First Division be automatically promoted to the Premier Division at the end of the 2022 Currie Cup season to create an eight team Premier Division.

The promoted team will be entrenched for two seasons when the bottom team in the Premier Division will be automatically relegated in favour of the top SA team in the First Division.

The unusual kickoff of January 14 has been prompted by the realignment of the SA domestic rugby calendar to dovetail with the northern hemisphere season after the expanded entry of four teams into the United Rugby Championship (URC).

The change means the Currie Cup final will be played on June 25, which will mark the end of the season for senior professional players appearing in the Currie Cup and the United Rugby Championship.

The Currie Cup First Division fixtures will be confirmed in the New Year.

Carling Currie Cup Premier Division 2022

January 14/15: Western Province v Sigma Lions, Cheetahs v Griquas, Pumas v Bulls

January 19: Western Province v Bulls, Sharks v Griquas, Lions v Pumas

February 2: Sharks v Western Province, Bulls v Cheetahs, Griquas v Pumas

February 18/19: Lions v Sharks, Griquas v Western Province, Pumas v Cheetahs

March 4/5: Cheetahs v Lions, Griquas v Bulls, Pumas v Sharks

March 16: Bulls v Sharks, Cheetahs v Western Province, Griquas v Lions

March 23: Western Province v Pumas, Sharks v Cheetahs, Lions v Bulls

April 16: Bulls v Western Province, Griquas v Sharks, Pumas v Lions

April 15/16: Western Province v Cheetahs, Sharks v Bulls, Lions v Griquas

May 6/7: Sharks v Pumas, Lions v Cheetahs, Bulls v Griquas

Friday/Saturday May 13/14: Bulls v Lions, Cheetahs v Sharks, Pumas v Western Province

May 27/28: Lions v Western Province, Bulls v Pumas, Griquas v Cheetahs

June 3/4: Western Province v Griquas, Sharks v Lions, Cheetahs v Pumas

June 10/11: Western Province v Sharks, Cheetahs v Bulls, Pumas v Griquas

June 18: Semifinals

June 25: Final

July 2: Carling Champions Match