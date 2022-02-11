Skinstad: Stormers the best SA team to battle European counterparts

As the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) gains momentum, former Springbok loose-forward Bob Skinstad believes the Stormers are the best-placed SA team to impress against European opponents.

SA teams are up against each other this weekend with the Lions hosting the Stormers at Ellis Park and the Springbok-loaded Sharks visiting the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.

The four teams go into this weekend’s anticipated matches with their sights squarely set on climbing the standings. After this weekend the Bulls, Stormers, Lions and the Sharks will turn their attention to fixtures against European opposition where they will be tested by unfamiliar conditions.

“I think the Stormers will feel they can make a real run of it and I’m looking forward to when they travel,” said Skinstad, who has followed the URC closely.

“Sure, they’re still in the bottom half of the table, but they have games in hand and if they win their remaining matches they’ll overtake Connacht on the log. As it stands, they’ve got two matches in hand and are only two points behind Connacht.

“From a personal point of view, it’s nice for me to see the Stormers leading the way for the SA teams. Their 20-10 victory over the Sharks last weekend was a bit of an arm-wrestle but that happens when two teams know each other so well.

“But what was pleasing for me, and I think it will be the same for coach John Dobson, is that the Stormers have until now scored 58% of their points in the first half, and in this match it was great to see them shift that around and be dominant in the second half as well.

“And the chip-and-chase try by Seabelo Senatla before half time was brilliant. Overall, I think the Stormers did a much better job of their exits from the danger zones.

“As for the Jukskei derby between the Bulls and the Lions last weekend, it was typical 10-man rugby from the Bulls but it got them the points they needed and with Morné Steyn again providing such consistency with his kicking.”

After this weekend’s derbies, the Bulls will travel to Zebre in Parma, the Lions will have to be at their best against Leinster in Ireland, while the Stormers and the Sharks will be up against Connacht and Benetton.