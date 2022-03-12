Stormers coach John Dobson has high praise for Damian Willemse

That Damian Willemse will reach the 50-cap milestone for the Stormers at the age of 23 on Sunday says something about the regard in which he is held in the Cape.

Though not always in the same position, Willemse has become a permanent fixture in the side and his value to the Stormers is of course not lost on coach John Dobson who found superlatives within easy reach.

“If you work with this guy you will understand the depth of this human being, aside from being a rugby player,” said Dobson.

The coach explained how the player left an impression on him in 2017 when he was on debut for Western Province.

“We went to the Kimberley Mine Museum and you had to pay R40 to go in. The only player who went in was Damian who was reading a 700-page about World War II.

“To anyone who doubts Damian, I'd say meet him. Why would other unions come so hard to get him? Then you'd also have to ask why Damian turned them down? That is not a reflection on us but but its about his passion and belief in rugby in this region.

“He grew up here in the hard lands of Strand and has done so incredibly well. I'm very proud of his 50th game. If you know Damian Willemse is to love him,” gushed Dobson.

The coach went on to describe Willemse as arguably one of his most professional and physically dominant players, who also has an eye for detail.

“Sometimes in rugby you get a guy that is a hot stepper, or a hard worker. Damian is everything. He epitomises everything we want to be as a team,” said the coach.

MEASURED AND MODEST

Though describing Sunday's match against Zebre in the United Rugby Championship (URC) as a big moment, Willemse spoke in far more measured tone about his exploits.

“It's not really about me. I have a lot of good memories because I played with amazing players and worked with amazing coaches. It feels like time has flown by,” said Willemse who on Sunday will return to the town he played much of this school and varsity rugby.

Inevitably though, when the versatile Willemse faces microphones and cameras he is asked what position he prefers to play.

“At the Springboks I'm considered a centre. I can play three positions. Sometimes our game plan and personnel has to change. I'm lucky enough to cover more than two positions. It's kind of my role. It benefits us as a team.

“It's not about settling in a position one day. It's between 12 and 15 for me.”

He has made some telling contributions at inside centre for the Stormers this season and is relishing what the position has to offer.

“I have enjoyed the role I have been given this year. It has really developed my skill set. I learnt a lot from the end of year tour with the Springboks. Some people might see it as a negative but I'm enjoying my role. It's about improving my game.”