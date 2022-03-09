Sharks wing S'bu Nkosi says it will be tough to cope without Boks star

The temporary departure of the industrious Lukhanyo Am is a huge blow for the ambitious Sharks, says Sbu Nkosi, challenging his teammates to go the extra mile to cover the hole his exit leaves in their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.

Am left the Sharks this week to kick off his short stint in Japan where he is going to be plying his trade at Kobe Steelers and will rejoin the Durbanites in the URC knockouts, if they make it that far.

The Sharks are SA's best-performing team in the northern versus southern hemisphere tournament as they are placed eighth on the URC overall table.

It comes as no surprise that Nkosi admits it might take some time for the Durban-based franchise to learn to live without their skipper.

Springbok centre Am has been a big try-scorer for the Sharks in the URC, with four to his name, while teammate Makazole Mapimpi has five.

“It will be a huge loss for any team in the world to lose Lukhanyo,” Nkosi said. “He brings certain qualities and great moments when they are really needed in the team.

“Obviously, we have capable replacements and a balanced backline that brings a huge amount of quality on the day, so I think it will be fine, but it will take us some time to adjust.

“If each player gives 10% more it will make up for the loss.”

Am’s temporary move to Japan comes at a time when the Sean Everitt-coached Sharks are still battling to find a perfect replacement for the captain’s former centre partner, André Esterhuizen, who left them two years ago.

In the absence of Am, Bok captain Siya Kolisi will lead the Sharks, with Nkosi saying there is no-one who deserves the role better than the flanker.

“It’s a huge boost but I don’t think it’s going to change a lot of things because Siya has been playing a leadership role since his arrival at the Sharks. He has been very influential; he has been very positive, and he has been very involved with the coaches,” said the wing.

“So, I don’t think it will be a major change because he has been giving us the same energy this whole time.

“The only thing that would have changed now is that he has got the authority with the title to it.”

The Sharks’ life without one of the best centres in the world begins with the Scarlets of Wales visiting Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Friday at 7.10pm.