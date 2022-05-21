Stormers dig deep to beat Scarlets in tension-filled URC clash in Wales

The Stormers had to dig deep in Welsh mining country before they came up trumps in the SA conference in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.

They won a tension-filled encounter against the Scarlets with the last move of the match when Ruhan Nel crashed over to secure a hard-fought 26-21 bonus-point victory.

For most of their clash against the Scarlets they did not look the trendsetting team from SA but in the end they deserve kudos for salvaging the points they needed from the contest.

Apart from securing a home quarterfinal, the Stormers by taking conference honours can look forward to a more favourable draw in next season's Champions Cup.

The win means the Bulls finish second in the SA conference with the Sharks also qualifying for the play-offs.

The Stormers however were caught cold at the start of the clash.

The fired-up Scarlets who had to win to clinch the Welsh conference and book their place in the lucrative Champions Cup next season, took the fight to the visitors.

Early penalties, a dysfunctional line-out and handling errors conspired against them in the opening half-hour.

Soon too they conceded a try through a chip over the first line of defence that was gathered splendidly by Jonathan Davies who offloaded to the unmarked Johnny Williams.

To be fair to the Scarlets it looked a well-rehearsed move that they executed to perfection.

That try stretched the home side's lead to 10 points and it served to slap the Stormers from their slumber.

They started to make significant gains upfront with man of the match Evan Roos eking out metres by going the direct route, while Hacjivah Dayimani profited from surges up the wider channels.