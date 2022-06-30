Bok hooker Mbonambi says it doesn’t matter which pack of forwards starts

“It is an 80 minutes process and we need patience but we do back our abilities, and our pack of forwards and our backline players also. If everyone is aligned and buys into the plan it makes it that much easier.”

Mbonambi said the Boks have trained well and are ready to take on the Welsh in front of a packed Loftus.

“The past four weeks we have been training hard and guys joining us from different franchises and countries. We have made it work and the coaches have put a proper plan in place throughout the four weeks.

“As we always do, we work hard no matter where we see ourselves or no matter what the people are saying. We just focus on ourselves and there is a process that we follow throughout the whole week.

“There is a plan and a process and the most important thing is that as players and coaches we all get aligned with the plan and we all get aligned with the process. We just take it day by day where we work for the result that we want.”

