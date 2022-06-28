×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Sold out signs go up at Loftus for Springboks' clash against Wales

28 June 2022 - 16:57
Loftus Versfeld has been sold out for Saturday's Test match between the Springboks and Wales.
Loftus Versfeld has been sold out for Saturday's Test match between the Springboks and Wales.
Image: Bulls

The sold out signs have gone up at Loftus Versfeld.

The Springboks take on Wales in the incoming series first Test and the stadium will host the biggest crowd for a sporting event in SA since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The Bulls confirmed on their social media accounts on Tuesday afternoon that there are no more tickets available for the match that also heralds the start of the international season for the Boks.

Moerat, Louw in line for debut as Nienaber names Bok squad for Wales

Salmaan Moerat and Elrigh Louw are in line to make their Springbok debut after they were named on the bench for the opening incoming series Test ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Last week health minister Joe Phaahla lifted the country's remaining Covid-19 regulations, including limitations on gatherings, to give the go-ahead for sporting venues to host crowds at 100% capacity.

On Tuesday morning Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named a strong squad for the clash with Salmaan Moerat of the Stormers and Elrigh Louw of the Bulls in line to make their debuts.

Sport in SA, and globally, initially shut down at the start of Covid-19 in March 2020, then returned in front of closed stadiums. The return of 2,000 spectators in SA in March this year was a first tentative step back towards crowds at sports events.

READ MORE

Moerat, Louw in line for debut as Nienaber names Bok squad for Wales

Salmaan Moerat and Elrigh Louw are in line to make their Springbok debut after they were named on the bench for the opening incoming series Test ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Springbok prop Ox Nché expecting brutal battle between forwards in clash with Wales

Springbok prop Ox Nché is expecting a brutal battle between the forwards in the first of three Test matches against Wales at Loftus on Saturday.
Sport
8 hours ago

Junior Boks coach Nhleko makes changes for clash against Ireland

Junior Springboks coach Bafana Nhleko has made six changes to his forward pack for Wednesday's second pool match of the Six Nations U20 Summer Series ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Pieter-Steph du Toit ruled out of Boks' first Test against Wales at Loftus

Pieter-Steph du Toit has been ruled out of the first Test between the Springboks and Wales at Loftus on Saturday.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  2. Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe clarifies Soccer
  3. Patrice Motsepe: 'I can fully understand the unhappiness of Ahly over Morocco ... Soccer
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  5. Patrice Motsepe: ‘I love Pitso and will always love Pitso’ Soccer

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms