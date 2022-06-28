Sold out signs go up at Loftus for Springboks' clash against Wales
The sold out signs have gone up at Loftus Versfeld.
The Springboks take on Wales in the incoming series first Test and the stadium will host the biggest crowd for a sporting event in SA since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The Bulls confirmed on their social media accounts on Tuesday afternoon that there are no more tickets available for the match that also heralds the start of the international season for the Boks.
Last week health minister Joe Phaahla lifted the country's remaining Covid-19 regulations, including limitations on gatherings, to give the go-ahead for sporting venues to host crowds at 100% capacity.
On Tuesday morning Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber named a strong squad for the clash with Salmaan Moerat of the Stormers and Elrigh Louw of the Bulls in line to make their debuts.
Sport in SA, and globally, initially shut down at the start of Covid-19 in March 2020, then returned in front of closed stadiums. The return of 2,000 spectators in SA in March this year was a first tentative step back towards crowds at sports events.