The pivotal 10s

Neither Elton Jantjies nor Dan Biggar is the perfect 10 but the pair of flyhalves will be pivotal to their team's prospects when the Springboks open their international season against Wales at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

SA, like Wales possess a redoubtable kicking game and they very rarely drift from script. That perhaps partly explains why this matchup has produced so many tight contests over the last decade.

Jantjies is in the starting team as Handré Pollard is reintegrated into the Bok set-up and much will hinge on the performance of the left-footer.

As Pollard gets back up to speed Jantjies has the opportunity to increase his game time and conduct the Bok show next to Faf de Klerk who will carry an even bigger burden in directing traffic.