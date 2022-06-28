Moerat, Louw in line for debut as Nienaber names Bok squad for Wales
Salmaan Moerat and Elrigh Louw are in line to make their Springbok debut after they were named on the bench for the opening incoming series Test match against Wales at Loftus on Saturday.
Naming the squad on Tuesday, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber largely went for continuity as he targeted a strong start to a season that includes the Rugby Championship later in the year.
Moerat, a member of the Springbok squad for last season’s UK tour, and Louw have been rewarded for their standout performances for the Stormers and Bulls respectively in the United Rugby Championship (URC).
Damian Willemse will start at fullback and Elton Jantjies at flyhalf in a backline featuring several familiar faces with Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe on the wings.
Nienaber also went for the tried and tested with a midfield combination of centres Lukhanyo Am and Damian de Allende while Faf de Klerk will do duty at scrumhalf.
In the front row Frans Malherbe and Ox Nché will pack down on either side of Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Eben Etzebeth and Lood de Jager will join forces at lock.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will form a loose trio with Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese and Am will serve as vice-captain.
With a physical onslaught expected from Wales, Nienaber opted for a six-two split on the replacements bench with Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) and veteran fullback Willie le Roux providing cover among the backs.
The forwards comprise the impactful front row of Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch; Moerat, Louw and versatile loose forward Kwagga Smith.
“We have a talented group of players, and we believe the match-day squad we selected ticks the boxes in terms of what we would like to achieve in the opening Test against Wales,” Nienaber said.
“We have the added advantage of having several players that are quite versatile so a guy like Damian Willemse, for example, can cover flyhalf and centre in addition to fullback, while Kwagga covers each of the loose forward positions and can even slot in at wing with his Blitzbok experience.
“Franco also gives us options at loose forward and lock, so we look forward to seeing what this team can produce on Saturday.”
Nienaber was delighted to offer Moerat and Louw — both former Junior Springbok players who have made a consistent impact for their respective franchises over the last few seasons — an opportunity from the replacements bench.
“We have a fantastic crop of young players who have really been working hard at training and putting up their hands and it is pleasing for us as coaches to give Salmaan and Elrigh this opportunity.
“Salmaan was with us on our tour to the UK last season and despite being so young he brings a different sense of experience as a former Junior Springbok and SA Schools captain. Elrigh also featured in a World Rugby U-20 Championship and has been playing senior provincial rugby for a while.
“We have a plan for the season in terms of giving some of the young players a chance to show what they can do at international level, while at the same time taking stock of the seasoned campaigners and where they are in terms of their rugby.
“Unfortunately, with such a big squad there will always be a few unlucky players, but it is a fine balancing act to ensure we win Tests, build squad depth, and transform as a team in the way we play.
“This is a long season with the incoming series, Rugby Championship and year-end tour where we are also hoping to play a few SA ‘A’ games, while we are also looking further ahead to next year’s Rugby World Cup.
“That said, we are looking forward to seeing what Salmaan and Elrigh have to offer if they get the opportunity to take the field.”
Nienaber expects a tough Test against Wales, who he expects will to be a determined combination as they look to turn things about after a disappointing Six Nations.
“Wales have been training together for a few weeks and we have no doubt that they will give everything against us on Saturday.
“They are an experienced squad, and they have top class players, some of whom represented the British & Irish Lions last year, so we are expecting a hard grind of a Test.
“They have physical forwards and backs who spark something from nothing, so we need to deliver a quality performance to get our season off to a strong start.”
Springbok Team: 15 — Damian Willemse, 14 — Cheslin Kolbe, 13 — Lukhanyo Am, 11 — Makazole Mapimpi, 10 — Elton Jantjies, 9 — Faf de Klerk, 8 — Jasper Wiese, 7 — Franco Mostert, 6 — Siya Kolisi (capt), 5 — Lood de Jager, 4 — Eben Etzebeth, 3 — Frans Malherbe, 2 — Bongi Mbonambi, 1 — Ox Nché
Replacements: 16 — Malcolm Marx, 17 — Steven Kitshoff, 18 — Vincent Koch, 19 — Salmaan Moerat (uncapped), 20 — Elrigh Louw (uncapped), 21 — Kwagga Smith, 22 — Herschel Jantjies, 23 — Willie le Roux
