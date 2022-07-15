“We are looking forward to the weekend, we know it is going to be as tough as it always it but the preparations have gone very well. We have looked at the games and we have seen where they were strong the last game and we have worked hard on that this week.”
Kolisi added that they have worked on their set pieces.
“The Wales team hasn’t changed much, I think it is only Josh Adams starting. We play a similar style of rugby. Set pieces are obviously important and over the past two games we didn’t get our set pieces firing as best as we should have.
“But in the second half of the second game our maul started working. Its more about dominance and who kicks more accurately in set pieces. What they have done well over the past few games is obviously taking their opportunities.
“In the first Test in Pretoria, they had two opportunities in the first half and they scored two tries.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Bok assistant coach Stick disappointed over Jake White comment
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has responded with disappointment to a comment attributed to Bulls coach Jake White that the senior national team isn't the place to learn lessons.
Former Bok coach White criticised the decision of current coach Jacques Nienaber to radically change his squads between the first and second Test matches against Wales in Pretoria and Bloemfontein.
The Boks beat Wales in the opening match at Loftus but lost in Bloemfontein after he made 19 changes to the 23 resulting in White saying Nienaber invited unnecessary pressure on the Boks.
On Friday, Stick responded strongly by saying in a column for Rugby Pass he was disappointed with White’s criticism of the Boks' think-tank for giving younger players opportunities.
Boks urged to try, try and try again in deciding Test against Wales
“In SA we are passionate about rugby and the Springboks. What Jake White says on his side is his airtime and it doesn’t worry us that much,” said Stick during the prematch press conference.
“I am disappointed because he is someone who used to be in this position that we are in at the moment and he used to do things in his own way at that time. He also used to rotate the teams, he also used to give people opportunities and that is part of life.
“He used to lose matches as well, but ultimately went on to win the World Cup which was a good thing for the country and SA Rugby. It shows arrogance to me when someone says we cannot learn at this level.
“That's my big concern. I know of career CEOs and captains of industry who continuously learn on the job, I don't know a single leader who isn't constantly learning. We too remain students of the game.
Boks dressed to the nines: Hendrikse’s rise in pecking order a boost for world champs
“For him to have made a comment like that in public is what disappointed me. He is someone who I look up to, he is someone I have followed when he was coaching the Springboks back in those days.
“I have enjoyed what he has done for SA Rugby by going all the way to win the World Cup but once again it is disappointing to have someone of his age and experience going out to the public and saying what he said.”
There was time to focus on the third and final Test against Wales on Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium with captain Siya Kolisi saying they are well prepared.
“It was tough last week, I thought the guys played well but like we said in the first week, they are similar to us. They play hard, they don’t stop for 80 minutes and that’s what has been happening for the past two games,” said Kolisi.
Lood de Jager calls for intensity from Boks in series decider against Wales
“We are looking forward to the weekend, we know it is going to be as tough as it always it but the preparations have gone very well. We have looked at the games and we have seen where they were strong the last game and we have worked hard on that this week.”
Kolisi added that they have worked on their set pieces.
“The Wales team hasn’t changed much, I think it is only Josh Adams starting. We play a similar style of rugby. Set pieces are obviously important and over the past two games we didn’t get our set pieces firing as best as we should have.
“But in the second half of the second game our maul started working. Its more about dominance and who kicks more accurately in set pieces. What they have done well over the past few games is obviously taking their opportunities.
“In the first Test in Pretoria, they had two opportunities in the first half and they scored two tries.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Springbok prop Kitshoff hoping for a good surface at Cape Town Stadium
DHL stadium set to be abuzz for epic Cape Town Test
Junior Boks captain Mngomezulu praises team after Six Nations series win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos