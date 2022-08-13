Boks can emulate the Class of '09

Though they are loath to say so publicly the Springboks will be out to complete a hat-trick of wins over the All Blacks when the teams clash in the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Having beaten the All Blacks in Gold Coast last year and in Mbombela last weekend they are now on the cusp of emulating the Springbok team that beat the All Blacks in three straight matches in 2009.

That team under the hand of Peter de Villiers achieved wins in Bloemfontein, Durban and Hamilton and on only two other occasions have the Boks achieved that feat.

The Springboks that will run out at Ellis Park have a few things in common with the Class of '09, not least their ability to kick, chase and leap with authority under the descending ball.