Soccer

Four players who will be key for Sundowns against Chiefs

13 August 2022 - 10:02 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has backed attacker Peter Shalulile to find his scoring form.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a sold-out DStv Premiership affair at Loftus Stadium on Saturday (3pm) with an aim to redeem themselves.

Defending champions Sundowns suffered a 1-0 defeat in their previous game against TS Galaxy.

Their rivals, Amakhosi, ooze confidence after their emphatic 3-0 win over Maritzburg United midweek.

TimesLIVE looks at the four players who will be key to Masandawana’s mission to get the better of their sworn rivals.

Themba Zwane

One of the key things that Chiefs will need to do if they are to win the clash in Pretoria will be to successfully neutralise Zwane. Mshishi has the ability to get Sundowns going and he will be important in Masandawana’s mission to return to winning ways.

Peter Shalulile

Shalulile has not scored after two matches this season and without a doubt the Namibian striker will be eager to get off the mark and there will be nothing better than doing it against their biggest rivals.

Haashim Domingo

Domingo didn’t play a lot of games last season for Sundowns, but the coaches seem to have a lot of faith in him and the player who celebrates his birthday on Saturday has not disappointed in the first two matches of the campaign.

Domingo's involvement in Sundowns' attack could give Chiefs' defenders a big headache in the clash.

Rushine de Reuck

Since joining Sundowns in January 2021, De Reuck has been a key member of the defending champions' defence. He will be expected to ensure that they do better in protecting their goalkeeper from Amakhosi's quick attackers.

