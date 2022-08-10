Experienced Frans Malherbe, who earns his 50th Test cap this weekend, will pack down on the other side of the front row.
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Mbonambi would go for scans to his knee.
With limited training time left before Saturday’s Test, with one field session scheduled for Wednesday and on Friday, and an important three-match tour to Australia and Argentina ahead as well as the year-end tour, the coaches opted to withdraw Mbonambi for this clash.
“We have an important Castle Lager Rugby Championship tour coming up and a year-end tour later this year, so we don’t want to take any risks with Bongi,” said Nienaber.
“Joseph has been working hard at training and he’s been waiting patiently for his chance, and we feel it doesn’t get better than facing the All Blacks, who are one of the best teams in the world.
Springboks forced to make a change for 2nd Test against All Blacks
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
The Springboks have been forced to make changes to the starting team to take on New Zealand in the second Rugby Championship Test match at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Hooker Joseph Dweba will start after the withdrawal of Bongi Mbonambi as a precautionary measure after taking a knock to his knee at training on Tuesday afternoon.
Dweba, who started both Tests he has played to date against Wales in Bloemfontein in July and Argentina in Nelson Mandela Bay last year, will pack down alongside his former Cheetahs teammate Ox Nche.
Dweba and Nche know each other well, having progressed through SA Rugby’s national development path which included playing together for the Junior Springboks and the SA Schools team.
Experienced Frans Malherbe, who earns his 50th Test cap this weekend, will pack down on the other side of the front row.
Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said Mbonambi would go for scans to his knee.
With limited training time left before Saturday’s Test, with one field session scheduled for Wednesday and on Friday, and an important three-match tour to Australia and Argentina ahead as well as the year-end tour, the coaches opted to withdraw Mbonambi for this clash.
“We have an important Castle Lager Rugby Championship tour coming up and a year-end tour later this year, so we don’t want to take any risks with Bongi,” said Nienaber.
“Joseph has been working hard at training and he’s been waiting patiently for his chance, and we feel it doesn’t get better than facing the All Blacks, who are one of the best teams in the world.
“We have a big squad and a large part of the logic around that decision was to ensure that all the players are familiar with our structures and systems and to expose them to Test rugby to build our squad depth with an eye on next year’s Rugby World Cup. So this will be a fantastic opportunity for Joseph.”
Nienaber said Dweba’s strong combination with Nche also played a role in his leap straight into the starting line-up.
“Joseph and Ox come a long way together. They’ve played close to 100 first-class games together and know each other well on and off the field, having played together since school level at HTS Louis Botha.
“They progressed through the SA Rugby junior rugby ranks together before forming a strong combination at the Toyota Cheetahs in the Carling Currie Cup and Guinness Pro14 competitions and we believe their familiarity will give us the best chance in this match,” added Nienaber.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Bulls utility back Moodie called-up to the Springboks as cover for suspended Arendse
Nienaber impressed by eye-catching performances from Hendrikse and Arendse
Cane says All Blacks know where they must improve against Boks in second Test at Ellis Park
Vermeulen to start against All Blacks at Ellis Park, Malherbe to earn his 50th Bok cap
'No point sulking': Foster faces up to All Blacks criticism
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos