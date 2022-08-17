×

Rugby

Latsha to lead Springbok Women in second Test against Spain

17 August 2022 - 13:30
Babalwa Latsha will lead the Springbok Women in the second Test against Spain in Potchefstroom on Friday.
Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/BackpagePix

Babalwa Latsha will, in the absence of rested Nolusindiso Booi, lead the Springbok Women against Spain in their second Winter Series Test at Fanie du Toit Stadium in Potchefstroom on Friday.

Booi, who led the team during SA’s 44-5 demolition of Spain at Johannesburg's Ellis Park on Saturday, is undergoing mandatory head-injury assessments.

She will be replaced by Lerato Makua in the second row, with the Blue Bulls lock selected to start in only her second Test.

Another injury-enforced change is at centre, where Chumisa Qawe, who was ruled out of the second Test due to an ankle strain she picked up at Ellis Park, will be replaced by Aphiwe Ngwevu.

Ayanda Malinga, who also took a knock on Saturday, will be replaced on the wing by Nomawethu Mabenge.

Coach Stanley Raubenheimer made more changes to the team that started the Test in Johannesburg with rotational replacements at flyhalf, loose forward, prop and hooker.

Zenay Jordaan has swapped roles with Libbie Janse van Rensburg, with the 32-Test veteran starting and the high-scoring Janse van Rensburg playing off the bench.

Sinazo Mcatshulwa returns at flanker in place of rested Rights Mkhari, while Lusanda Dumke again starts in the No 6 jersey, swapping places with Sizophila Solontsi, who will play off the bench.

Roseline Botes, who scored her first Test try in Johannesburg, will make her first start at hooker, with Lindelwa Gwala dropping to the bench.

Yonela Ngxingolo is back at loosehead prop after playing off the bench at the weekend.

Makua’s promotion sees Nompumelelo Mathe coming onto a new-look bench, from where props Sanelisiwe Charlie and Azisa Mkiva are poised for a first taste of action in the series.

“These changes, bar the injury-enforced ones, are rotational as this is our last Test before we depart for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on September 24,” Raubenheimer said.

“The reality is some players will not play as much as others in a squad and in the World Cup, but they have to be ready when given the opportunity, as is the case here.

“We were very pleased with what happened in Johannesburg, but that was last week. This week is a new challenge.”

Springbok Women XV: 1. Nadine Roos, 14. Nomawethu Mabenge, 13. Zintle Mpupha, 12. Aphiwe Ngwevu, 11. Simamkele Namba, 10. Zenay Jordaan, 9. Unam Tose, 8. Aseza Hele, 7. Sinazo Mcatshulwa, 6. Lusanda Dumke, 5. Catha Jacobs, 4. Lerato Makua, 3. Babalwa Latsha, 2. Roseline Botes, 1. Yonela Ngxingolo

Replacements: 16. Lindelwa Gwala, 17. Sanelisiwe Charlie, 18. Azisa Mkiva, 19. Nompumelelo Mathe, 20. Sizophila Solontsi, 21. Rumandi Potgieter, 22. Libbie Janse van Rensburg, 23. Chuma Qawe

