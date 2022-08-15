Following the Rugby Championship loss to New Zealand, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has asked his teammates to forget about the events at Ellis Park on Saturday and focus on the back to back clashes against Australia.
The Boks travel down under to take on the Wallabies on August 27 in Adelaide and the following weekend in Sydney, where they will be looking to remain in contention for tournament honours.
“We would have loved to gain momentum with a win but we can’t let our heads drop for long,” Kolisi said as he reflected on the defeat in front of a lively and full house crowd of more than 61,000 spectators at Ellis Park.
“There are four more games to go but we have missed an opportunity. New Zealand played really well today. They controlled the game more. We fought back really well in the second but we slipped up in one moment. We fell asleep and that’s what they can do to you when that happens.”
Springboks turn attention to back to back clashes against Australia
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Both coach Jacques Nienaber and Kolisi said they were not accurate enough.
“I think they were good and they were a little more accurate than us. When we tried to get momentum they were a little quicker than us. It is never good to lose but we have been saying it whole week t they just need one moment.
“They needed a couple of moments to get into the game and I thought they controlled the game well. They moved the ball around and we couldn’t impose our kicking, like we did last week in Mbombela.
“In the second half, we started fighting back as a team but we lost it at the end. All we can take from this is that we didn’t give up, we kept on coming back and we have four games to go in the competition.”
Kolisi said the focus was on the next match against Australia.
He praised the 61,500 spectators.
“Since we started playing at home this year the SA public has been next level,” he said.
“We don’t take it for granted at all. For people to keep coming out like they have done is special. It might be hostile for our opponents, but we definitely use it for motivation.”
