×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Springboks turn attention to back to back clashes against Australia

15 August 2022 - 11:50
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick during a media conference ahead of the Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick during a media conference ahead of the Rugby Championship clash against New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Following the Rugby Championship loss to New Zealand, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has asked his teammates to forget about the events at Ellis Park on Saturday and focus on the back to back clashes against Australia.

The Boks travel down under to take on the Wallabies on August 27 in Adelaide and the following weekend in Sydney, where they will be looking to remain in contention for tournament honours.

“We would have loved to gain momentum with a win but we can’t let our heads drop for long,”  Kolisi said as he reflected on the defeat in front of a lively and full house crowd of more than 61,000 spectators at Ellis Park.

“There are four more games to go but we have missed an opportunity. New Zealand played really well today. They controlled the game more. We fought back really well in the second but we slipped up in one moment. We fell asleep and that’s what they can do to you when that happens.”

Both coach Jacques Nienaber and Kolisi said they were not accurate enough.

“I think they were good and they were a little more accurate than us. When we tried to get momentum they were a little quicker than us. It is never good to lose but we have been saying it whole week t they just need one moment.

“They needed a couple of moments to get into the game and I thought they controlled the game well. They moved the ball around and we couldn’t impose our kicking, like we did last week in Mbombela.

“In the second half, we started fighting back as a team but we lost it at the end. All we can take from this is that we didn’t give up, we kept on coming back and we have four games to go in the competition.”

Kolisi said the focus was on the next match against Australia.

He praised the 61,500 spectators.

“Since we started playing at home this year the SA public has been next level,” he said.

“We don’t take it for granted at all. For people to keep coming out like they have done is special. It might be hostile for our opponents, but we definitely use it for motivation.”

MORE:

Foster's fate to be decided soon

The All Blacks may have recorded a marvelous backs-to-the-wall victory over the Springboks but coach Ian Foster's future is still uncertain.
Sport
20 hours ago

Springbok assistant coach Stick and captain Kolisi expecting backlash from New Zealand

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick and captain Siya Kolisi are expecting a backlash from a wounded New Zealand when they meet in their eagerly ...
Sport
2 days ago

Bok coach Nienaber left to rue lack of accuracy after defeat to the All Blacks

“We weren’t as accurate as we were last week and they kept offloading, taking high risks which we didn’t contain that well,” said Nienaber.
Sport
1 day ago

Bok captain Kolisi happy to be reunited with World Cup winning loose trio

SA captain Siya Kolisi can't wait to be reunited with his Rugby World Cup winning loose trio partners against New Zealand on Saturday, the first time ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Former Pirates defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza finds a new club Soccer
  2. 'Is he giving the forwards instructions in Afrikaans?’: Fans drag McCarthy for ... Soccer
  3. A club, a national team with potential and South American ‘follow-ups’: ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns vs Chiefs: Four players who are going to be key for Chiefs Soccer
  5. Sundowns announce Bongani Zungu signing at packed Loftus Stadium Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women