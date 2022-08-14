×

Rugby

Springbok Women coach Raubenheimer impressed by their demolition of Spain Women

14 August 2022 - 12:08
Springbok Women players celebrate a try that was scored by Nadine Roos during the Women's International Test match against Spain Women at Emirates Airline Park on August 13, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Springbok Women's team coach Stanley Raubenheimer was full of praise for his players after they pulled off a ruthless 44-5 win over Spain Women at Ellis Park on Saturday.

SA held a 20-0 lead at the break and then scored 24 more points before conceding a try on the final buzzer for this win that Raubenheimer said is a sign the team is improving.

“This was a very good performance by the squad today and I want to congratulate the players with their effort,” said Raubenheimer.

“We have lost to Spain twice since I took over the coaching of the squad and this was a very sweet victory. We did play well in most phases of the game today and though we conceded a late try, we really dominated the game.”

Raubenheimer was satisfied that their victory against Japan two weeks ago and this win over Spain will see their world ranking improve to 12th place.

“It has to do with the confidence of winning as well, we have now beaten Japan for the first time and Spain for the first time and that builds belief in what we want to achieve,” he said.

“This is a Spain team in transition but you cannot take anything away from our squad, who delivered big time today.”

For team captain Nolusindiso Booi, the win was an important one: “We had our very first sponsor announced earlier in the week with FNB coming on board as our partner and we played with their logo on our chest for the first time.

“That show of faith in us as a team from them did give us a tremendous boost and it made us aware that more and more people are starting to believe in us and our capabilities.

“It was just a wonderful experience to be playing here at this amazing stadium and the team responded to the big occasion. I am a very happy captain.”

Booi said the players have bought into the coaches’ plans and are seeing the benefits.

“We did very well in many areas of the game today and we played to our strengths very well. That contributed to this very pleasing result. That said, we will start all over again for next Friday’s match against Spain in Potchefstroom.”

SA flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg delivered a perfect kicking display to score 19 points via three penalty goals and five conversions.

Winger Ayanda Malinga showed her finishing prowess by scoring two tries, while the SA midfield combination of Chumisa Qawe and Zintle Mpupha delivered strong performances.

The platform for the splendid win was laid upfront though, where the home pack dominated the visitors in all aspects, with prop Babalwa Latsha and No. 8 Aseza Hele outstanding.

