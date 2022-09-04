All Blacks coach Foster delighted with ‘ruthless’ victory over Pumas

All Blacks coach Ian Foster called his team's crushing 53-3 bonus point victory over Argentina on Saturday “ruthless” as New Zealand bounced back from their first-ever loss on home soil against the South Americans last week.

Foster picked the same line-up for the comprehensive win in Hamilton as had been defeated by the Pumas in Christchurch a week earlier and he remains convinced his side are on the right track ahead of next year's World Cup.

“It was a big week for us, we had to respond,” said Foster. “I thought we did it in a ruthless manner, which I'm delighted with. There were a number of questions with putting the same group out again but we really believe in the direction we're going.”