Rugby

Boks winger Nkosi in contention for Bulls debut against Lions

14 September 2022 - 13:08
Sbu Nkosi of the Bulls during a training session at Loftus B field on September 13 2022 in Pretoria.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi is in contention for his Bulls debut when they take on the Lions in the opening United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Nkosi, who arrived at Loftus earlier in the year, has recovered from a knee injury and assistant coach Chris Rossouw said the World Cup winner played a full preparatory match last week.

“Let’s see how the team [against the Lions] looks,” Rossouw said at Loftus as the Bulls stepped up their preparations for the short visit to their rivals at Ellis Park.

“He was in action last week where we played each other and he had a full game. He came through that perfectly. He will probably be up for selection, but in terms of hitting his full fitness we all know coming back from injury takes a bit of time. We are very happy with where he is at the moment.”

Rossouw said Nkosi, who missed the series against Wales and the Rugby Championship, has worked hard to be where he is at the moment.

“He started with us six weeks ago and probably the last three weeks he has been in full song, but we all know that coming back from big injury it will probably take you a few games to settle.

“ He had a very good three weeks where he was full on with us and we are looking forward to see how he is going to go, but also we will give him some time. When he came here six weeks ago, we gave him a rehabilitation programme to get him to his full best and I think he is on his way there.”

During the off-season the Bulls signed talented outside back Wandisile Simelane from the Lions and Rossouw said he has integrated well and they expect big things from him.

“He came in with other guys six weeks ago and we have had a great time together. I think he has fitted in very nicely. He is a very exciting runner with the ball. He knows what his goals are for the season, he is a perfect fit for us and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.”

