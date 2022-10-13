Sport

Boxing fans will get to see Lerato Dlamini's fight live on SuperSport

13 October 2022 - 13:20
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Lerato Dlamini, second from right, at OR Tambo before flying out with his team, trainer Colin Nathan, right, and Shannon Strydom and Bernie Pailman.
Image: FaceBook

Boxing fans will get to see Lerato Dlamini’s key clash against England’s Jazza Dickens in Liverpool on Saturday night, with pay broadcaster SuperSport announcing it would be screened on Variety 2 from 9pm.

The two are fighting for the marginal IBO’s vacant featherweight title, but with both men also ranked highly in the IBF, one of the four mainstream sanctioning bodies, the real prize could be further down the line.

Dlamini, with a record of 18 wins and one loss, in his professional debut in 2015, is regarded as one of SA’s most talented fighters and the experienced Dickens, 31-4, is expected to be a good test. 

SuperSport will also screen Deontay Wilder’s return  on Sunday, beaming his fight against Robert Helenius on SS Action and Max2 from 3am. It will also be live-streamed on Showmax. 

