“Hopefully we can put him under pressure and put him on the back foot and maybe give him something he is not used to. But it will not be easy to stop him.
“The Boks do have a defensive system that is a bit different. We will stick to our systems on Saturday.”
De Klerk said he was excited to be back in the starting line-up for one of the biggest Tests of the season.
“Starting means a hell of a lot to me. This year has been a bit up and down for me. You get that realisation again of what the jersey means to you.
“Playing off the bench I had a different role that I needed to do and we are all here to play for and support the team. So whatever I am needed to do, I will do that job.
“But to get that starting spot really does mean a lot. Now it is up to me that I keep it and keep pushing for that jersey going forward.”
De Klerk said he was looking forward to linking up with flyhalf Damian Willemse to get the Boks on the front foot.
“It is great to play alongside Damian. He is just so energetic and you do not know what to expect from him and he can really make magic from anywhere or by the decision he makes.
“We just need to back him up when he makes those decisions. Damian is a confidence player.
“We will need him to do his thing and do his magic and the rest will take care of itself. He is great to play alongside and we are good mates off the pitch as well, which makes it easier.
“I think we complement each other nicely.”
Faf urges Boks not to focus all their energy on Dupont at Stade Vélodrome
Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
The Springboks will make a fatal mistake if they focus all their energy on neutralising superstar French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont in Saturday’s Test showdown in Marseille, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk says.
Back in the starting line-up, De Klerk is looking forward to his duel with World Player of the Year Dupont in front of 67,000 fans at Marseille’s Stade Vélodrome (10pm SA time).
France are on an impressive 11-game winning streak and Dupont has been at the heart of his team’s success as they build up to the 2023 World Cup.
“It will be a team effort to make sure Dupont is taken care of,” De Klerk said.
“Looking at the French side, we can’t just focus on him. There are a lot more other strengths they have we need to take care of first.
“Hopefully if we do that the rest will take care of itself. If you look at the way France play, they want to keep their big forwards close to him [Dupont] and they don’t play a lot off their flyhalf.
“That is to make sure their big ball carriers get around the corner and get them on the front foot, which opens up a hole for him
“He is extremely quick and strong too and we will need to be on top of our game around that. But we have some clever forwards around the rucks who can hopefully sort that out.
“It is probably fair to say Dupont is the best No 9 in the world. He has been named World Rugby Player of the Year, so he has to be.
“Looking back at last week’s game, I saw Australia put him under pressure, so you can get to him. He is playing in a great side and he is full of confidence.
Something blue about the Tricolores
