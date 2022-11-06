Sport

Boks have much to fix after Ireland read World Champions like a book

Aside from not taking their opportunities, the goal-kicking duties are a major concern for the Boks

06 November 2022 - 20:37
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

With his coach looking and sounding a little exasperated during the interrogation that followed the Springboks’ 19-16 defeat to Ireland in Dublin, captain Siya Kolisi jumped in...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Boks found wanting in key areas Sport
  2. Boks have much to fix after Ireland read World Champions like a book Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Springboks get it very wrong in Dublin Sport
  4. Ireland live up to their status as they down the Boks Rugby
  5. Boks keep eye on the prize Rugby
  6. Libbok presents serious poser for the Springboks Rugby

Most read

  1. ‘I regret running at the Olympics in 1984’: Zola Budd Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | It will be motion rather than meat for Du Toit come the World ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | This Bok squad can exorcise the ghosts of Dublin 2017 Sport
  4. Broadcast rights a major area for growth in women’s football: Fifa report Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks edge All Blacks for World Cup third place Sport

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa