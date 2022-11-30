Stormers want Dweba to fight Dragons' fire with fire

“We know we are not going in just for a match but for a fight. The Stormers will be ready for them, but they are a tough side to break down.”

Hlungwani said Springbok and Stormers No 8 Evan Roos, who suffered a rib injury against England, would undergo scans to determine whether he is fit to play in Gqeberha.

With several Boks expected to be rested, prop Neethling Fouche, lock Gary Porter and flyhalf Kade Wolhuter are likely to feature at NMB Stadium.

“It’s a very exciting time for the team,” Fouche said. “We’ve got a few guys who have been training constantly but not getting game time.

“It’s really tough when you suddenly get your chance; it puts a lot of pressure on the guys. We saw how Gary ran the lineouts.

“Kade came back as the flyhalf general. It’s nice for the coaches to see the guys take their chances.

“It also speaks to the quality of the squad and what we are about at the Stormers.”

The past weekend was one of success for the home sides in the URC, with three of the four SA teams victorious until Cardiff beat the Sharks in the last match of round eight. In the process the four teams at the top of the standings have opened up a slight gap on the chasing pack.

With the Bulls and Stormers collecting five points this weekend, they are in hot pursuit of two Irish teams, unbeaten Leinster in first place and Ulster in second.

With the halfway mark of the season approaching, Leinster have 38 points from eight games, followed by Ulster (30 points from seven games), the Bulls (29 from eight) and the Stormers (29 from seven).