Sharks excited to 'see if we belong with the best in the world': Ox Nche

07 December 2022 - 17:29 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Cell C Sharks prop Ox Nche during the Sharks training session at Kings Park on December 6 2022.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

While Sharks prop Ox Nche says there are a lot of similarities between the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Champions Cup, he believes the latter will be tougher.

The Sharks will make their debut in the Champions Cup — rugby's equivalent of soccer's Uefa Champions League — when they host English side Harlequins at Kings Park on Saturday (3pm).

The Sharks, who are used to playing sides from Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy in the URC, will also meet teams from England and France in the Champions Cup.

“I think it’s going to be pretty much the same [challenge] because if you look at most of the tries this year from Harlequins they strike well from the set-piece and work hard on the field,” Nche said.

“Most of their tries were within three phases of the set-piece. I think it’s pretty similar to how it is in the URC with teams being good on the set-piece.”

Nche said teams in the Champions Cup are unpredictable and thrive on attack.

“The difference with Harlequins and Bordeaux is they can run from anywhere with the ball. They have a more attacking mindset than teams in the URC.

“They can do anything on the day — they can kick when you are expecting them to run and they can run when you are expecting them to kick. So they are a bit more unpredictable.

“They just want the ball and to play with the ball in hand. Even when they are behind, they would still run from their own five-metre line. They are willing to take much more risks.”

The Sharks enter the Champions Cup at full strength with their national team stars back after the Boks' year-end European tour and having trained in Durban for two weeks.  

“We are excited to have the experienced players back,” Nche said.

“I feel like we all have to get on the same page mentally and understand it’s a squad effort to try to win this competition.

“It feels good because we have players who are keen to play and make a name for themselves and represent the Sharks in a good way.

“We are looking forward to the challenge. Harlequins have been doing well for the past two seasons.

“Also, it’s a good challenge for us as well to see if we actually belong with the best in the world.”

