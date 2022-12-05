Rugby

Bok star Sbu Nkosi 'located', but Bulls deny knowing where he is

05 December 2022 - 15:37
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Bulls player Sbu Nkosi during a Springboks training session at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The whereabouts of missing Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi has been established, according to sources close to his provincial team, the Blue Bulls Company.

Nkosi, 26, had strangely failed to turn up at training or return phone calls, prompting the Bulls to go on a search. Sowetan has been told the winger was spotted around Mpumalanga, and efforts were under way on Monday to get to his location.

But the Bulls maintained the player had not been found, insisting only leads regarding where he may be have been received thus far.

“We have not located the player and have not issued any updates in relation to this,” said Lunga Kupiso from Bulls communications.

“We continue to receive tip-offs and information from the public, and all these are being shared with the police and other stakeholders.”

News24, meanwhile, have further reported that Nkosi was found at his father's house in home town Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

The website reported Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone and the franchise's security team, SSG Group, tracked down the player after various tip-offs.

The Bulls had announced on Saturday evening they opened a missing person case for Nkosi, who was absent without leave for three weeks with no information regarding his location from his family and friends.

The disappearance of Nkosi, who was part of the Springboks' 2019 Rugby World Cup-winning squad, has shocked the country and rugby fraternity at large.

This is not the first time the Bulls have had a headache over Nkosi. In October, when the franchise went on their United Rugby Championship tour of Ireland, he was sent home from the camp early as he apparently sought permission to visit a friend in Dublin, only to return late, breaking team protocol.

It remains unclear why he had not reported for duty for the past three weeks.

— Sowetan

