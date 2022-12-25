Lions coach Van Rooyen says Sharks have been world-class under Powell

“Someone like Siya [Kolisi] coming off the bench making a huge impact, Jaden also making a huge impact.
“[Makazole] Mapimpi showed his true class again. You can see that they felt where the momentum was and also felt where to take it when the momentum was with them.”
Van Wyk has been one of the key players in the Lions’ decent run so far this season and Van Rooyen would have loved to see him in action against some of the world’s best players in Durban.
“I think missing someone like Henco could be significant. I think it would have been a great game for him to play against these opponents.
“What people should not underestimate is what the Sharks have produced in the last three weeks. That was really world-class.
“We were under no illusion of what we were going to face and I don’t think we came here in any way not ready to perform.”
The Lions will be eager to get over the loss quickly as they have another tough derby against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday (7pm).
While Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen admits they missed their blockbusting centre Henco van Wyk in their humbling United Rugby Championship (URC) defeat to the Sharks on Friday, he says the Durban franchise have been world-class under director of rugby Neil Powell.
The Lions were without suspended and now injured Van Wyk when they went down 37-10 to the lively Sharks at Kings Park.
The victory took the Sharks to four wins on the trot under Powell and brought an end to the Lions’ four-match unbeaten run.
“At the end it looked like we lost the physical and kicking battle but I think for 60 or 65 minutes the scoreboard showed we were right in there,” Van Rooyen said.
“I’m obviously disappointed with that. But I think it was a good, physical battle.”
Van Rooyen said the quality of the Sharks, who boasted a number of Springboks in their team despite resting a handful for the clash, played a huge role in the way the clash unfolded.
“No disrespect to other teams, but you can feel you played against about 10 internationals today,” he said.
The Lions will be eager to get over the loss quickly as they have another tough derby against the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday (7pm).
