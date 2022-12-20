KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Stormers vs Bulls: a north/south rivalry steeped in tradition and respect
It’s not a stretch to say when Bulls and Stormers rugby is strong, Springbok rugby is strong
20 December 2022 - 20:49 By Mark Keohane
Contrary to what many believe, the Bulls have a huge following in Cape Town and they command respect from the rugby public of the Western Cape. Friday night is shaping up as a super showdown with the Stormers, champions of the URC but also the Bulls’ greatest rivals...
