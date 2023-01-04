They have a similar arrangement against Argentina, who they play in a warm-up match in Buenos Aires.
The Boks play Australia in the Rugby Championship opener on home soil and travel to New Zealand before returning for their last match in the competition against Argentina.
They then start fine-tuning for the World Cup with the trip to Buenos Aires before taking on Wales in Cardiff on August 19. They conclude their preparations with the clash against the All Blacks at Twickenham six days later.
The last time they played three warm-up matches before the World Cup was in 2007 before they launched their successful campaign, also in France.
That year they played Namibia, Scotland and had a match against Connacht in Galway.
Before the 2019 World Cup they only played Japan in a warm-up game but did extensive preparation in suffocating heat in late August and early September in that country. It served them well in the tournament.
Before the 2015 World Cup their only warm-up match was against Argentina in Buenos Aires, but they had no opportunities to fine-tune after their Tri-Nations commitments in 2011.
In 2003 a South African select team played the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, but it was the infamous Kamp Staaldraad training camp of coach Rudolf Straeuli that had the more profound affect on their disastrous tournament Down Under.
In 1999 they had no warm-up Tests, while before their successful 1995 campaign, the Boks played Samoa at Ellis Park.
The Boks and All Blacks meeting twice before this year's global showpiece may prove mutually beneficial. Both are in tough pools and defeat for either in that stage could result in a quarterfinal match against each other.
They could also top their respective pools and meet in the final, but either way it could mean a third clash against each other this year. The last time they played each other three times in a calendar year was in 2010 when the All Blacks held sway.
Boks thin on opponents from the north in World Cup tune-up
This year, however, the world champs could have a bonanza against the All Blacks
Image: GETTY IMAGES
The Springboks will play just one northern hemisphere opponent before this year's Rugby World Cup in France.
Not that they necessarily have to rack up game time against the best of the north to arrive at the World Cup in an advanced state of readiness.
Two clashes against arch-rivals the All Blacks should put their game through rigorous interrogation before the World Cup.
With the Rugby Championship confined to a round due to the global event they play the All Blacks once in a southern hemisphere tournament in New Zealand, plus their last warm-up match at Twickenham in August.
