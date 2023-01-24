Lions roar back: things can only get better, predicts prop JP Smith

Things can only get better for the Lions, prop JP Smith boldly predicted after his team's dramatic 30-25 away win over the Dragons in the Challenge Cup.

The win cemented their place in the last 16 of the competition and arrived at a time the Lions were in desperate need of a lift.

“I think we have something special building. I think we can only go upwards from here,” said Smith about a performance that had several uplifting qualities.

His prediction may sound bold but perhaps less so when viewed against the backdrop of a four-match losing streak going into the Dragons fixture.

They had lost derby matches against the Stormers and the Sharks before going down to Munster and Stade Francais in their first two matches of a month-long tour.