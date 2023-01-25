Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's hometown of Zwide in the Eastern Cape will be treated to a private pre-screening of his new documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story a month before its official release.
The documentary tells of Kolisi’s upbringing, his path to becoming captain of the Springboks, and of being one of the most influential sportsmen on the planet.
On Saturday, a month before the documentary is broadcast on DStv, 1,000 people in Kolisi’s hometown will get to watch it.
He requested the first viewing take place in the township where he grew up. Proceeds from the documentary will be donated to the community and various causes supported by the Kolisi family.
“I wanted to showcase South Africa because it’s such a beautiful country, but I also wanted to authentically show viewers what the township looks like and how more people need to come and invest in these areas. For me, some of my best memories are from the township, and it’s the people in my community who motivate me every day,” said Kolisi.
Siya Kolisi's film to premiere at special screening in Zwide
“I now have the platform to hopefully be able to change the stories of those kids growing up in similar circumstances,” said Kolisi
Image: Supplied
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's hometown of Zwide in the Eastern Cape will be treated to a private pre-screening of his new documentary Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story a month before its official release.
The documentary tells of Kolisi’s upbringing, his path to becoming captain of the Springboks, and of being one of the most influential sportsmen on the planet.
On Saturday, a month before the documentary is broadcast on DStv, 1,000 people in Kolisi’s hometown will get to watch it.
He requested the first viewing take place in the township where he grew up. Proceeds from the documentary will be donated to the community and various causes supported by the Kolisi family.
“I wanted to showcase South Africa because it’s such a beautiful country, but I also wanted to authentically show viewers what the township looks like and how more people need to come and invest in these areas. For me, some of my best memories are from the township, and it’s the people in my community who motivate me every day,” said Kolisi.
The documentary was facilitated by world-renowned agency Roc Nation Sports International.
“I now have the platform to hopefully be able to change the stories of those kids growing up in similar circumstances, but at the same time the biggest thing for me is to change the mindset while they’re still living in tough conditions,” he said.
The film will shed light on Kolisi's complicated relationship with his father, his struggle with alcoholism and his journey with wife Rachel.
“Siya’s story is rich in excitement, drama, inspiration and joy; qualities with which we can all identify,” said Marc Jury, CEO of SuperSport.
“This film is nuanced and shows a side of Siya that is seldom seen, a side that will give hope to many.”
Tickets for the screening at Isaac Booi Senior Primary School in Zwide are free.
READ MORE:
WATCH | 'You give people something to smile about': Siya Kolisi's beautiful message to SA20 team
Boks defending the World Cup is my wish for 2023
Bok captain Siya Kolisi to join French side Racing 92 after the World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos