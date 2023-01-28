Ulster thump the Stormers

Stormers head coach John Dobson had for some time spoken of this fixture as one that looms large for the defending United Rugby Championship (URC) champions.

And so it proved for the visitors to Ravenhill Stadium who suffered a chastening 35-5 drubbing at the hands of Ulster who showed more energy and urgency throughout.

One could almost make the argument this defeat was well in the making and perhaps had less to do with the second string look Dobson had opted for in this clash.

The manner in which Ulster lost both matches against the Stormers last season rankled long in Belfast. In the first match crucial decisions from the match officials went against Ulster in Cape Town and when they returned for their semifinal clash they were denied by a last-gasp converted try.