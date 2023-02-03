Rugby

Springbok coaches give helping hand at senior women’s team training camp

03 February 2023 - 15:30
Springbok assistant coaches Deon Davids (top second left), Daan Human and Mzwandile Stick worked with the senior women's team during their training camp this week.
Springbok assistant coaches Deon Davids (top second left), Daan Human and Mzwandile Stick worked with the senior women's team during their training camp this week.
Image: SA Rugby

The second conditioning and technical skills camp of the year saw the Springbok Women joined by senior men’s team assistant coaches Deon Davids, Daan Human and Mzwandile Stick.

Davids, Human and Stick provided valuable insights and technical input to the 30-player squad assembled in Cape Town this week, according to SA Rugby’s high-performance manager for women’s rugby Lynne Cantwell, who also indicated the appointment of the new women’s coach will be made within the next few weeks.

“It was wonderful to have Deon, Daan and Mzwandile around for those sessions and we could also tap into the vast experience of Louis Koen (HP manager, junior rugby), who assisted our backs with two great kicking skills sessions,” she said.

“The synergy between our national teams is great and for them to assist us in our early preparations for the year was highly appreciated.

Springbok fixture list confirmed, with six Tests before World Cup

Should the Springboks reach this year's Rugby World Cup final they would have played 13 Tests for the third consecutive year.
Sport
2 days ago

“They are top-ranked coaches and what impressed me most was their wonderful interaction with the squad and the way the players responded to their inputs.

“I think it is fair to say this camp was a huge success from a technical perspective and our squad will return at the next camp mindful of the standards set and platforms laid this week.”

Cantwell said the coaches will again have sessions with the squad later this month. “They will assist again when the squad gets together on February 12 and will further enhance the rugby knowledge of the players and help with their overall preparations for the year.”

The training squad included 20 players who were part of the Springbok Women’s Rugby World Cup group last year while a number of younger players were also invited.

Bulls and Bok wing Moodie's star in even higher orbit

Thankfully, as a 20-year-old, Canan Moodie has time on his side. When he goes to the mall back home in Paarl, the Bulls and Springbok wing has to ...
Sport
1 day ago

“We are building towards the next World Cup cycle, so those younger players are integrated into the squad as they could play important roles in future,” added Cantwell.

 Springbok Women’s training squad: Vainah Ubisi (Mastercard Golden Lions Women), Aseza Hele (Boland Dames), Sanelisiwe Charlie (EP Queens), Mary Zulu, Lindelwa Gwala, Nompumelelo Mathe, Tayla Kinsey, Sinothile Bengu (all Cell C Sharks Women), Lerato Makua, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Unam Tose, Rumandi Potgieter, Jakkie Cilliers, Yonela Ngxingolo, Lusanda Dumke, Byrhandre Dolf (all Bulls Daisies), Nolusindiso Booi, Azisa Mkiva, Chumisa Qawe, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Babalwa Latsha, Roseline Botes, Luchell Hanekom, Thandolwethu Hena, Asiphe Mayaba, Bronishia Hess (all DHL WP), Aphiwe Ngwevu (Border Ladies).

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Springbok Women season starts with training camp in Stellenbosch

The 2023 Springbok Women programme starts on Sunday with 31 players, including nine without caps, invited to a training camp in Stellenbosch.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Bok Women utility player Nadine Roos signs for Japanese team

Springboks Women and Springboks Women Sevens star Nadine Roos will become the first South African woman rugby player to ply their trade in Japan ...
Sport
1 month ago

World Cup favourites England maul Springbok Women

England extended their record-breaking sequence of wins to 28 matches as the Rugby World Cup favourites’ set-piece superiority laid the platform for ...
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pirates coach Riveiro coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game Soccer
  2. SA Tourism plan to sponsor Spurs worth more than Rwanda deal with Arsenal Soccer
  3. SA Tourism’s proposed Spurs deal ‘has more benefits’ than Rwanda and Arsenal Soccer
  4. WATCH | Percy Tau scores as Al Ahly start with win at Club World Cup Soccer
  5. ‘We are still in discussions with Sundowns’: Mike Makaab on Andile Jali Soccer

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’