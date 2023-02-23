Allers argues the team is pointing in the right direction. “On the whole I believe this is a team on the up. This is a very tough competition. People will say that was the Sharks B-team to which I'd say 'bullsh*t!'”
Lions’ main shareholder Allers says he won’t react to public hysteria
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Altmann Allers, the majority shareholder of the Lions, says there is no reason to panic, adding they will not bow to external pressure in the wake of the team's poor run of results.
The Lions suffered their sixth defeat in their last seven matches when they went down 29-7 in the United Rugby Championship (URC) to the Sharks at Ellis Park last Saturday which has sparked furious reaction from their fans.
Allers however says he will not be pressed into drastic action and that there is no reason to replace the coaches, something many of the team's fans are agitating for.
“Must I now fire the entire coaching team including the masseuse. No, I'm not going to do it,” says Allers.
“People say we must act. If you make changes to the coaching team it might have an immediate positive affect, but it might not.”
He says the poor results should not exclusively be attributed to the coaching. “I think everyone needs to look at themselves. What could we have done better?”
There had been much speculation of late about the future of the Lions' coaching team spearheaded by Ivan van Rooyen. The Lions have extended the contract of defence coach Jaque Fourie by another two years but the rest of the coaching staff may have to wait before their know their fate.
“There are terms which lay out when we can negotiate,” Allers pointed out. “We will have a look at how the season plays itself out. June, July we will make a final call.
“I have to see where we can improve. By the same token we can't just react based on hysteria from the public, especially people who only look at the final score. That isn't always a reliable indicator of what happened or the effort that went in.
“I'm not going to panic and start chasing people away and appoint new people. That is not what we are about. We have definite goals we are working towards.
“Though the results are not what I had hoped for, there is no need for us to try something else.”
